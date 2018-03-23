If you’re one of the people who are still complaining about how Instagram messed up your feed when they removed the chronological order, the photo/video sharing app is once again messing with what you see when you open the app. But this time around, you might actually like the changes they will be making. You will soon get an option to refresh or not when you step away from the app for a few minutes. Newer posts will once again make it to the top of your feed although they’re still not bringing back the chronological system.

They will be testing out a “New Posts” button that will allow you the freedom to choose whether to refresh your feed or to continue browsing from where you left off, for those times when you had to leave the app to do something else on another app. When you tap the button, you will be taken to the new posts but if not, you will just stay where you were when you switched tabs or something.

Instagram also said that they listened to the feedback and so newer posts are now “more likely” to appear first on your feed. Take note that they used the term most likely since they’re obviously not bringing back the chronological feed, no matter how much people are still clamoring for it. At least the newer posts are now given a “fighting chance” and hopefully you will not see posts from three days ago more often than the most recently posted ones.

It will be interesting to see what are their other plans as the Facebook-owned app said they will be making further improvements to your feed over the next few months. Will we finally see the much requested native regram button? (We think it’s highly unlikely though)

SOURCE: Instagram