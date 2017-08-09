It’s probably almost a certainty that features on Facebook Live will eventually make it to Instagram Live. We saw a few months ago that the former added the ability to add a “co-host” or choose a friend to go live with you. Now the latter will eventually be doing it as well. For now though, this “go live with a friend” feature isn’t yet available for everyone as they’re still in a testing phase. Instagram hasn’t given a timeframe yet, but for now they are rolling it out to selected users.

Simply put, when you’re doing a live broadcast on Instagram, as some are now in the habit of doing, you now have the option of adding another friend to your show, whether you want to interview him/her or you just want to talk about something you’re watching or you feel better having someone else with you while you’re live. Tap the icon on the bottom right and then tap Add, Your friend needs to be watching your broadcast so they can be added. The screen will split into two and you can continue with the broadcast.

Other people watching will still be able to like and comment as they watch. But you can remove your guest and add someone new anytime you want. Your guest can also leave anytime they want. After your broadcast has ended, it’s business as usual. You can either save it to stories or you can discard it if you don’t want anyone else to rewatch it.

They are rolling out the feature to a small percentage of users only for testing purposes. But let’s face it. It will probably end up rolling out to everyone else eventually. If it does, would you try it out?

SOURCE: Instagram