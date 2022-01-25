Instagram has been around for over a decade and it continues to be a popular social media network. Many people prefer it over Facebook or Twitter for many reasons. In the past several years, we have seen Instagram influencers populating the social app. It has seen a number of changes especially for creators who are earning money just by posting on IG. The company has already introduced different features and tools that help people with their content but a new monetization feature has just been announced.

Instagram Subscriptions is the latest feature. Instagram has been testing out subscription model for creators. Instagram is reintroducing this monetization effort.

Instagram Subscriptions follows what Facebook did in 2020. The people behind Facebook are now bringing the same to Instagram but for creators only. With this feature, creators and influences can develop deeper connections with their followers. It can also help them grow their monthly income.

Testing has already started for some creators. With Subscriptions, if you’re a creator, you can now offer subscribers exclusive access to your content. You can add a “subscribe” button on your profile and set a price for different benefits.

You can offer the following: Subscriber Lives, Subscriber Stories, and Subscriber Badges. Subscriber Lives offers exclusive Lives for the subscribers. Stories is for exclusive stories and access to interactive story stickers. Subscriber Badges offers a subscriber badge that will show next to messages and comments for easier identification.