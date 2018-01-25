GIFs and stickers are probably two of the most popular things you can do on messaging apps. Put them together and you’ve got digital dynamite. Well, at least that’s what Instagram is hoping for. They have announced that those posting on Instagram Stories will now be able to add GIF stickers to their photos or videos. Plus, they also announced that they are coming up with another update to roll out more customization options for IG Stories in the next coming weeks.

If you’re the kind of person who likes adding stickers to your Instagram Stories posts, then you’ll see a new GIF when you tap on the sticker part. You’ll find a whole library of hundreds of thousands of GIFs from the whole GIPHY library. You’ll get dancing cats, twirling hearts, pizza in space, and loads of other weird and fun moving stickers. And just like the other stickers, you can move them around and place them where you want them to be.

In the next few weeks, Instagram will also be rolling out the ability to choose what size you want your photo and video in Instagram Stories to be. Whether it’s square, portrait, or landscape, there’s no need to crop out stuff anymore just to be able to fit into the shape that Stories currently is in. It will automatically fill the “extra room” with the color gradient that will match what you’re uploading.

You can update Instagram now to version 29 to be able to enjoy the GIF stickers in your Stories. The stories upload customization isn’t available yet but will roll out over the next few weeks.

SOURCE: Instagram