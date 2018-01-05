It’s kind of obvious and logical that Facebook wants their users to have a seamless experience across their various apps. Previously, we saw Instagram let their users add their Stories to their Facebook Stories as well. And now it looks like they’re also testing out into bringing WhatsApp into the Stories party. Selected users now have the ability to cross post their IG stories into their WhatsApp Status and if all goes well, we’ll probably see that feature roll out to everyone else.

If you’re not a huge WhatsApp user, they have this thing called a Status that functions really like an Instagram Story. You can post decorated photos, videos, GIFs as your status and they are encrypted and will disappear after 24 hours. Since you’re also doing that in IG, might as well allow users to crosspost it over to the messaging app. They did that with the main Facebook app anyways, so this makes sense. But they have to figure out how to calibrate it that if you saw the story in one app, it will be marked as watched already on the other two apps.

Instagram Stories has proved to be really popular, and Facebook claims that they’re already outstripping usage of Snapchat, which was what they were going for. This move to allow crossposting may be to make people use WhatsApp Status more, just like the way that they wanted people to view and use Facebook Stories more. The more obvious reason is that they want to keep users within the Facebook ecosystem for as long as possible.

There’s no way to trigger or download APK to get this feature as it seems to be random and server-side. Users in Brazil reported seeing the feature so let’s see if they’re also testing it in other countries as well.

VIA: Tech Crunch