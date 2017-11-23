Previously, Instagram finally allowed you to do live videos together with a friend or fan, but you were the one who had to invite whomever you wanted to join you. But if you wanted to join a friend, you had to wait for them to ask you to do Instagram Live together. Now the latest update to the app allows you to ask to join in a Live Video broadcast if you think you will both enjoy chatting and hanging out online.

Asking to hang together on Instagram Live is pretty easy. When you’re watching a friend’s live video, just tap on the Request button which you will now see in the comment section. If your friend accepts your request, you’ll receive a confirmation then you need to prepare since you’ll go live in a few seconds. Once you’re already live, the screen will split in two. You can leave anytime you want or your friend can also remove you anytime they feel like the hang is over.

If you’re the one hosting, you’ll see the requests in the notifications in your comments section. You can also see a new icon with two smiley faces and it will show you how many requests to join you have and how many viewers you have. You can either choose to accept a request or invite one of your viewers to join your live video. You can always remove a guest and add a new one anytime you want. After the live video, you can still choose to post it in your Stories or to completely discard it.

To enjoy this new feature, you need to update your Instagram to the latest version which is version 24. Now go ahead and try requesting to join Live Videos, but remember to always do it respectfully.

SOURCE: Instagram