Before you send a private message to someone, do you always check first if they’re online? No? Well, Instagram thinks it will make it easier for us to connect with our friends when there’s a green button that tells us they are indeed active. This is the newest feature that they’re adding to the app. It doesn’t seem like something that people were clamoring about, but here we are with this latest update. The good news is that you have the option to not let people know you’re online.

When you update your Instagram to the latest version, you will now see which of your friends are active when you see a green dot next to their profile picture. You’ll see this indicator in several spaces within the app, like in the Direct Inbox or your friend list when you’re trying to share a post from your feed. However, you will only see this for people who follow you back or those that you’ve already previously talked to in your DMs. So when you see someone green lighted that you’ve been meaning to talk to, maybe now is the time to do so.

However, not everyone wants their followers to know that they’re currently online for various reasons. You can hide your own status in your settings. If you also don’t want to actually see when people are online, you can also turn this off in your app’s settings. Instagram says they’re bringing this feature so you can have more realtime conversations while also giving you control if you want to hide your status from friends.

The update is now rolling out to users so make sure you’re running the latest version of the app on your device. Go to the Google Play page to update.

SOURCE: Instagram