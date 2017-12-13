Hashtags on Instagram is one of the best ways to discover new things around the world and explore things that you really love. You can see photos and videos for even the weirdest or most obscure topics you can think of. Sometimes you just want to check out specific hashtags without necessarily following the users who post using it. Now you can do so even more easily as Instagram will now let you follow hashtags and see posts using them on your timeline.

Following a hashtag is as easy as following users. Just search for a topic you’re interested in or click on a hashtag from any post. Then you’ll see relevant posts and accounts related to it. When you’re satisfied it is the actual topic you want to follow, open the hashtag page and then click on follow. You will now be able to see the top posts from that hashtag on your feed and even some related stories on your Instagram Stories bar.

If the hashtag you’re following can get a bit overwhelming, you can always unfollow it just like you would unfollow an account. Then just check on the hashtag page every once in a while if you still want to be caught up without interrupting your already busy feed. If you want to discover new hashtags, you can always check out what other people are following when you check their profiles. But if an account is private, you won’t be able to see it of course.

This new feature has already rolled out to Instagram users by now. And they promise that this is just the beginning of more discoverability tools to inspire users.

SOURCE: Instagram