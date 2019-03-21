It’s no secret that Facebook has been trying to find ways to monetize not just their main app but also their other sister apps, especially Instagram. We’ve seen them add shopping-related features to the photo and video sharing app but now you can do so without even leaving the app. The new Checkout feature allows users to buy and checkout directly from Instagram as long as you have your payment and delivery information stored and saved there of course.

The new feature is in closed beta for selected businesses and is available for US Instagram users for now. Previously, you were able to view a product from a brand’s shopping post but when you tapped on it, you will be redirected to the brand’s e-commerce page which is outside of the app. Then you can proceed with buying the product or browsing their online store for other purchases.

But the new Checkout feature simplifies the process further. When you tap on a product from one of the participating brands, you’ll now see a “Checkout on Instagram” button. Tap it and then choose from the colors, sizes, or other options to finalize your purchase. You can then pay for it already without leaving the app. The first time you use it you’ll have to enter your payment and delivery details but after that, it’s stored there already making the process easier and faster (and they promise, more secure).

You’ll also get notifications about the shipment and delivery from Instagram itself. For now, there are only a few brands that can do this, including Adidas, Burberry, Dior, H&M, Nike, NYX Cosmetics, Prada, Uniqlo, Zara, etc. It is also restricted to the US for now. They’ll be adding more brands and hopefully, more territories too as well.

