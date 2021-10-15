For creators and businesses that use Instagram’s live streaming platform to connect with their followers, they’ll now be getting a new tool that should make it easier for their fans to show up on the announced live stream. The feature is called Live Scheduling and based on its name, it lets users schedule and set up a live broadcast ahead of time. Followers will be able to get a reminder if they want to so that they’ll know when to tune in to the Instagram account to catch the live stream.

In the current system, you’ll be notified when an account that you follow is starting a live stream but sometimes it’s not the most convenient time to tune it. At least when you know ahead of time when the broadcast is, you can set aside that schedule to watch and interact with your favorite creator or personality. Basically this new feature lets users schedule their planned live streams. You can schedule it up to 90 days before the planned broadcast.

To set it up, creators need to add a title, set up the date and time, and then tap on the “schedule live video” part. Followers will then get a prompt that the account they follow have a scheduled live stream and it of course includes both the title and the date and time plus an icon that it will be a “Live video”. They can then tap on the Remind me button at the bottom and you’ll get a notification a day before and 15 minutes before on the day itself of the scheduled broadcast.

Instagram is also planning to roll out a feature called Practice Mode so creators can see their live stream set up before the actual live stream starts. This way they’ll be able to see how the broadcast will appear to users and check on things like lighting setup, angles, etc. There are times when broadcasters have to adjust things while they’re already streaming since it looks different than when they were setting it up first.

The Live Scheduling feature has started rolling out to users. Just go to the Stories and you’ll see the new Schedule part in the Live section. No word yet on when Practice Mode will be available for users.