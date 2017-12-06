During those moments when you feel like you’ve made perfect Instagram Stories, you wish you could save it forever. Well, of course, you can actually manually save the photo or video, but wouldn’t it be great if it was much easier to save it for posterity? Well that’s what Instagram has been working on and now all your Stories are automatically saved in an archive, so you can just go back and relive your glory moments. Plus, you can now create Stories Highlights so other people can relive it too.

Whereas before you had to manually save your Stories so you won’t lose them after 24 hours, now you can just let Instagram do all the work. All the Stories you post will be automatically saved to an Archive section when they expire. When you want to revisit them, just go to the Archive icon which you can find in your profile, and there you will see both your Posts Archive and your Stories Archive. The latter will appear in a grid with the most recent ones at the top. Tap on it to either watch it, share it on your main IG again, add to a story, or add to your Highlights.

Speaking of that, you can now create Stories Highlights to combine your photos and videos that you think are your best or that go together or that showcase the best of what you can do or offer. Under your profile you will now see a new Highlights section. To make a new one, just tap on the New circle, choose stories from your Archive, choose a cover photo and then name your compilation. The Highlights will stay there permanently on your profile unless you remove it. You can even edit them once you’ve posted, just by long tapping on the highlight.

You can choose to not archive your Stories by turning off the auto-archiving option. Update your Instagram to the latest version so you can enjoy these new features.

SOURCE: Instagram