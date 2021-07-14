There have been a lot of reports about Instagram accounts being hacked and how hard it was for the legitimate owners to get it back. Finally, Facebook is taking action by launching a new feature on Instagram called Security Checkup which is meant to keep accounts secure and also help people whose accounts were taken over by nefarious elements. Some may say that these actions are too little too late but at least now users can make sure that their accounts are protected.

Security Checkup is actually a guide for users to keep their accounts secure, especially those that have been hacked previously. It includes reminders to check login activity, reviewing profile information, confirming accounts that share login information, and also updating account recovery information which is really important in case a user loses control of their account. Instagram is also sharing recommendations as to what else to do to protect your account.

If you haven’t yet enabled two-factor authentication on your Instagram account, you should. Currently, you can enable it using your mobile number or an authenticator app. But in the coming weeks, you can also use your WhatsApp account as your 2FA if you live in one of the countries where it will be enabled. Instagram also encourages you to make sure that the email address and phone numbers associated with your account is updated. You should also enable login request so you’ll receive an alert when someone is trying to log in with a device that is not recognized.

A lot of users have reported receiving DMs from Instagram but the social platform says they will never send you a Direct Message that will access sensitive information. This is a problem that Facebook has also been facing. These are of course scams so they should not just be ignored but they should be reported as well. The only legitimate way that Instagram will reach you is the “Emails from Instagram” tab in your settings.

Instagram also says it’s helpful if you report content and accounts that you find questionable to help their technology understand new trends and techniques that may be used by hackers and spammy accounts. Let’s hope this new Security Checkup and the reminders can help combat issues like this on the platform.