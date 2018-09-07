Let’s face it, ever since parents (and grandparents) started staying on Facebook, teens have started going elsewhere. One of those digital places is Instagram but again, let’s face it, not all parents understand Instagram and what their kids may be doing there. So the brand decided to create a resource page for parents of teens who are active in the network not just to help them understand but also to teach them how to help their kids manage their privacy and time spent on the network.

The Parent’s Guide page has three main focus: managing privacy, interaction, and their time on the platform. While these things, including the basics of Instagram are common knowledge to most people, it may be the first time that they’re learning about these things. The content can also be downloaded as a PDF document in case the parent would like to have a copy handy even when they’re offline.

The Safety Tools Overview teachers parents all about what Instagram is doing to help keep everyone, especially the teens and even kids, safe. They want to make sure that both parents and their kids understand what it means for example to have a private or public profile. It gives both an overview of all the tools and policies in place to protect them from nefarious elements.

There are also sections on managing comments like reporting those that they find to be bullying or inappropriate (even comments in other accounts). There are instructions on how to report, block, and filter out those comments and even specific accounts. There is also a section about managing time spent on Instagram, which is part of Facebook’s push for a healthier digital wellbeing of their users.

There are also discussion questions that parents might want to use as a starting point to talk with their teens about the time they spend on Instagram. This guide was made in collaboration with several safety-focused organizations like National PTA, Scholastic, ConnectSafely, National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI), National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA), GLSEN, Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence, PFLAG, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Girl Scouts of the USA, and PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center.

SOURCE: Instagram