For longtime Instagram users, it’s probably already second nature to take a pic and post it on the ‘gram directly, adding captions, hashtags, etc. However, there are also some users that would find it more convenient if they had the option to create a post from their laptop or computer. It took them a while to get there but now finally Instagram is bringing the ability to upload photos and videos and create posts from your desktop web browsers to remove some extra steps from your workflow.

While mobile uploading is convenient for some, if you still need to tweak your photo on desktop software and if you have to type a pretty long caption, you need an alternative to make your life easier. Creators, brands, and influencers are just some of the people who need a feature like this to lessen the steps that they need to do when things need to be edited and captions need to be typed out and a desktop or laptop is the easier option.

Some people are actually frustrated with the lack of this option previously even as Instagram was saying it was a platform for creators and brands. But just last May, there were signs that the Facebook-owned app was already coming up with something that will allow users to post content from the web browser. Now finally, the option seems to be available to more users although it looks like they’re rolling it out to brands and businesses for now.

Sign in to your Instagram account on your web browser and if you see a + icon on the upper right, in between the messages and explore icons, it means you’re good to go. Tap on the icon, manually upload or drag and drop, and choose an image aspect ratio. You can also select an image filter, edit the image with a slider for brightness, contrast, color saturation, etc. You can then add a caption, add accessibility details, add a location, and toggle off comments if you want to.

What’s missing though is a post scheduler so hopefully, that will also be added soon. For now, you can go to Creator Studio if you’re a page on Facebook and schedule your Instagram posts there.