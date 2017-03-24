While Instagram is probably one of the most vibrant communities in the world of social media, there have also been a lot of problems when it comes to online bullying, cyber stalking, and even just the simple art of commenting (there are a lot of mean people out there). The brand has made a conscious effort to make it a “safe place” for self-expression and have come up with several tools to facilitate this. Now they’re bringing two-factor authentication for all users, a screen to cover “sensitive” posts, and a page where you can explore all the tools to keep yourself “safe” on Instagram.

When you’ve updated your app, you will probably see some screens over some posts. They have met the guidelines, but someone in the community has probably reported them and the review team has deemed them “sensitive”. But you have the option of tapping on them to reveal the photo or video if you’ve determined you’re not bothered by things like that (tip: probably read the caption to avoid unwanted triggers).

All Instagram users will now be able to use two-step authentication should they want to add an extra layer of protection. You will be required to input a code every time you log in and you can activate this in the settings. For all the tools that are available “to keep our community feeling safe”, they now have a site called instagram-together.com so you can explore all of the things that you can do to protect not just your account but also your self-expression.

March 25 and 26 will be a special day for some Instagrammers in some locations as they will celebrate World InstaMeet 15. Tens of thousands of selected users will be able to meet with others in the community and “share their stories and spread kindness in the world.”

SOURCE: Instagram