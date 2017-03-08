In case you’re suddenly confused if you opened Snapchat when you were trying to make Stories on Instagram, the two got another thing in common: geostickers. For those who are in New York and Jakarta, when you make one of your Instagram Stories, whether picture or video, you now have the option of adding some stickers that are specifically for that area, making it even more fun and interesting (or so Instagram hopes). However, this feature is only limited for those two cities for now.

The geostickers come with the Instagram version 10.11 update that you can now get for your Android device. When you’re in either of the two cities and you take a picture or a video, tap the sticker icon and you’ll see the dozen or so geostickers available for New York and Jakarta. Some stickers appear when you visit certain neighborhoods or landmarks, so always watch out for them.

There are no limits to the number of stickers that you can add so if you want to cover it with various ones, go ahead at your own risk. You can also mix and match it with the other creative tools that Instagram has made available for Stories. When people tap on the geostickers, they will be able to go to the location page to see where exactly that is.

Snapchat users may scoff and say that they have had this feature for some time now, but for those who prefer Instagram, this is a pretty neat thing to have. Hopefully, more cities will be added soon.

SOURCE: Instagram