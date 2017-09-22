If you like doing live broadcasts on Instagram for one reason or another, but you feel like you should be able to do something cooler, the photo/video sharing giant has got you covered. Well, covered in face filters, that is. The latest update to the app now lets you add and play around with the face filters, including a special, limited edition pair of sunglasses, while you are doing your live video. As always, you have the option to keep or discard your video, if you feel like you overplayed it with all those filters.

Face filters have been one of the most popular things that people do on messaging and social media apps, aside from stickers and emojis, as it allows them to express themselves even more creatively. And now, if Instagram Live is how you want to express yourself, you can also now include the face filters while you entertain your viewers. There is even a sunglasses filter that is exclusive for live video for at least a week. You can also change the scenery reflected in the sunglasses.

To use the face filters, just tap on the face icon found in the bottom right corner of the screen. You can do this before you start your video or even during your broadcast. Choose any of the filters that you feel like trying out and you can play around with the others while you’re still live. After the broadcast, you can replay it to your Stories or just discard it if you weren’t happy with it.

The update is rolling out to users all over the world over the next few weeks. Check out your Instagram app through its Google Play page to see if it’s available for you already.

SOURCE: Instagram