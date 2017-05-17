You can be forgiven for thinking that you accidentally opened Snapchat when in fact it really was Instagram that you opened. The latest update from the photo-sharing app owned by Facebook has almost completed its transformation from just a place where you post your food and travel and selfies into something where you turn your selfies into “works of art”. You now have face filters, rewind camera format, hashtag stickers, and a new eraser brush as part of your drawing tools.

So we’ve had filters and all kinds of shenanigans on Instagram Stories, but now they’re bringing it to the main app as well. When you open the in-app camera, you’ll now see a face icon in the bottom right corner. The initial rollout only has a set of eight face filters, including math equations swirling around your head, twitchy furry koala ears, the usual crown of flowers, etc. Some are meant fro be used with friends as well. You can use the front of back camera and you can take either photos or videos.

You also get a rewind camera feature so that you can experiment with the videos that you take. It’s right beside Boomerang and Hands Free and seems like something fun that you can use if you want to see water floating back up in a fountain or an object you dropped in reverse. You can also now put hashtag stickers on your picture or video and they are actually clickable so your followers can see related posts.

You also get a new eraser brush that you can use not just to brush out unwanted elements but to also put a little bit of style into your photos. All of these new features are included in the Instagram version 10.21 now rolling out to Android devices.

SOURCE: Instagram