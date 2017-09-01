Can people ever get enough of new filters? Apparently not, as messaging and social networking apps seem to be adding more every day. Instagram will not be left behind as they are now giving you weather-inspired face filters so you can share how you really feel through a sun or thunderstorm added to your selfie. Another new thing that the photo sharing giant is adding is the ability to watch stories even when you’re on your web browser. This has been an often requested feature, and now you will be able to do so.

Instagram has a lot of creative tools that you can use to make a selfie or a story more interesting. This latest one lets you add weather-related face filters like the sun, rain, thunderstorm, etc. And they even have different “personalities” which should match your mood. You can also combine them with the other tools to add a more personal touch. You can then send it to a friend or group of friends through a direct message, or add it to your story.

And speaking of Stories, Instagram now lets you view the Stories of the people/accounts that you follow right from your browser. When you go to instagram.com, you will now see the stories at the top of your news feed. Just tap on the account you want to see, then tap left or right to skip or go back to a story.

Instagram says there are over 250 million people who use the stories feature of the app to see what their friends are doing at that exact time. We may be seeing an evolution of how people actually use Instagram now, instead of just the straightforward photo and video sharing. We’ll see over the next few months what other new things they have in store to adapt to that.

