While you probably have your favorite accounts to follow on Instagram, every once in a while you’d still want to discover some new people or brands to follow. While you could already do that previously, just by going to the Explore tab, the app believes you need a little more help. You will now see some Recommended For You suggested posts in your home feed, based on what the accounts you follow like. This can be good news for some who want more suggestions of what or who to follow, but also bad news for those who don’t like this kind of thing.

Lest you be surprised by new accounts showing up on your Instagram feed, the Recommended For You posts are clearly labeled so there is no confusion. They say that you will only see three to five suggested posts when you go through your feed, but that number will probably increase later on. It may seem minor but this is actually a big change for your feed, as not only will you see those that you actually follow, but also sponsored posts and now things that Instagram thinks you’ll like based on the algorithm.

Just this month, they actually let users follow hashtags and see posts that use this on their feed. That means you can now see things or posts that interest you without having to necessarily follow an account. But you can also use it to discover new accounts that you can actually follow.

Some people aren’t really too happy with having recommended posts mixed in with your feed. You can temporarily hide it by tapping on the three-dot menu on the right side of the post then tap “Hide”. We don’t understand though how temporary it is, but still worth a shot to hide it even if for just a while.

VIA: Tech Crunch