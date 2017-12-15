The Christmas bug has bitten us and we’re scrambling, trying to finish all the shopping and holiday festivities. We’re not really looking to shop for more gadgets but we’re looking forward to more gimmicks from different tech companies and tech brand. There are the usual sales promotions and price cuts. Some apps and games are being offered free this season. For popular apps like Instagram, new creative tools are being added to the make things more interesting.

More features have been added to Instagram from Superzoom Effects to Face Filters and Holiday Stickers. The latter will include a collection for Christmas, as well as, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa. These are seasonal stickers you may find on Instagram apart from the usual emojis and stickers. You can also now search for a particular sticker you like by using keywords.

The Superzoom effects now have more zoom and sound effects. If you haven’t tried them, check out the feature just below Boomerang in the camera. Feel free to chose from ‘TV Show’, ‘Beats’, or ‘Bounce’. As for the Face Filters, there are three new ones that will show the world how happy and festive you can be this holiday season.

If you don’t have time to do your makeup but wants to appear put together and made up (at least in photo), then try the holiday makeup. Be cutesy with a heart in snow-frosted glass or celebrate with balloons and confetti.

SOURCE: Instagram