Mobile hotspots must be everywhere especially if they’re as fast as this from Inseego. The company has recently announced a 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot officially known as the Verizon Jetpack MiFi 8800L. It is designed to be a secure mobile hotspot to deliver a better and faster experience for all users. If you’re not familiar with Inseego, it’s a company that has pioneered in IoT device-to-cloud and 5G. Its latest product promises ultra-fast gigabit speeds you’ll never want to connect to any other network.

Inseego’s MiFi 8800L is ready for Verizon subscribers all over the US. It is perhaps the ultimate innovation when it comes to mobile hotspots with the LTE gigabit speed at the moment.

This isn’t full 5G yet but it’s in the right direction, “paving the way for 5G” according to Dan Mondor, Inseego Chairman and CEO. It’s just a preview of what 5G will deliver to the consumers.

This technology is accessible and available for the masses so everyone can enjoy fast connection even when outdoors. If the Internet connection is less than ideal at home or in the office, you can use the ‘MiFi Share’ to access and share files without any interruption.

The Verizon MiFi device is secure as made possible by a VPN feature, making it an ideal choice for businesses and enterprises. It is said to be “15 times faster than average 4G”—that’s Gigabit LTE speed for you.

Data connection is always secure with onboard VPN, IT admin controls, anti-hacking features, and guest network options. You can also rely on the device’s 24-hour operation. If the battery runs low, there’s the Quick Charge feature.

The 2.4-inch color touchscreen display allows you to manage your settings, data usage, and passwords. The Verizon Jetpack MiFi 8800L is available for $199.99 (retail price) or $99.99 with a 2-year contract.

SOURCE: Inseego