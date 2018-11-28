We haven’t mentioned any Infinix phone lately but we remember the Infinix HOT 2 as the first Android One phone in Africa and the Middle East. The tech giant rolled out the smartphone back in 2015. Over three years later, we’re learning about the Infinix Note 5 Stylus. It also runs Android One but this one is only available in India, at least, for now. It’s something that can compete with the Galaxy Note series from Samsung, thanks to the stylus support the Infinix Note 5 Stylus offers.

The name of the product says it all: it’s a Note-like device and uses a stylus. It only has a few competition– the Galaxy Note and the LG Stylo series. Not many OEMs are still into this category but Infinix is bringing a new option for the consumers.

Just like most smartphones or tablets with a stylus, you can use the Infinix Note 5 Stylus to write down notes, create memos, doodle, paint, and take screenshots. In the future, the device can even calculate mathematical equations for you. An OTA update will also bring written text recognition someday.

The Infinix Note 5 Stylus (X605) is powered by Android One. It’s not as expensive as the Samsung Galaxy Note but it offers the same stylus functionality. The Infinix stylus is officially called as the Xpen. It boasts 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, 90 minutes of usage, and 20 seconds in-device charging.

Infinix Note 5 Stylus specs include the following: 5.93-inch FHD+ LCD screen, MediaTek Helio P23 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, hybrid dual-SIM slot, 4000mAh battery, 3.5mm headphone jack, microUSB port, 16M rear camera (f/1.8 aperture), and a 16MP selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash.

The device runs on Android One but is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Available in either Blue or Red for ₹15,999 which is around $225 in the US. The market release will be December 4, 2018 thru Flipkart.

