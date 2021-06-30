Infinix has been around since year 2013. We have seen a number of Infinix phones already including the Infinix HOT 2 and the Infinix Note 5 Stylus Android One. The last one was back in 2018 that launched in India. For this year, there is the Infinix Concept Phone 2021 that makes an impression with a super fast charging of battery. Its 4000mAh can be fully charged within ten minutes. Design-wise, the Infinix Concept Phone 2021 features a color-changing technology.

The Infinix Concept Phone 2021 comes with 160W fast charging. In ten minutes, you can reach 100% even from zero. That is really impressive and possible with the Ultra Flash Charge system and the 8C battery. Compared to the 6C battery, this one has 18% lower internal resistance.

Infinix came up with the Super Charge Pump. What happens is that it converts voltage that is incoming from the USB-C port to voltage into the battery. The result is 98.6% efficiency.

The Ultra Flash Charge system takes advantage of the 160W GaN/SiC charger. It can charge to full in ten minutes. That fast without having to worry about the heat because the phone actually comes with about 20 temperature sensors all around the device. The system ensures the phone is always under 40ºC or 104ºF. If it detects the temperature is over, the phone’s protection works to avoid damage.

As described, the phone boasts about 60 security protection mechanisms. Other features include fast wireless charging up to 50W (still a prototype), 6.67-inch AMOLED display, and 1080p+ resolution.