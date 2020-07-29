Back in January, the Google Play Indie Games Festival 2020 was announced. That got developers excited as it gives devs and amateurs to showcase what they have. Mainly small and independent game developers are given the chance to really shine. Google just announced the winners for all the three competitions held in South Korea, Japan, and Europe. Hundreds of new games and apps were submitted as entries to the festival but only a few can be considered as lucky winners.

The creative developers from all over the world got their minds working. The Indie Games Festival is where these people enter their work as Google provides them a venue to express their creativity. In Europe, there are three winners: Cookies Must Die by Rebel Twins (Poland), inbento by Afterburn (Poland), and White Door by Rusty Lake, (Netherlands),

Cookies Must Die was developed by a husband and wife duo. It wowed the judges with its engaging mechanics and lovely animations. Inbento is a family-friendly game that can be played in 17 different languages. The game is all about preparing bento as taught by cats. The White Door is a comic strip point-and-click adventure set in the world of Cube Escape and Rusty Lake series.

The Google Play team also announced the winners in Japan: GIGAFALL by Shiki Game Studio, METBOY! by REBUILD GAMES, and Wasurenaide, otona ni natte mo by GAGEX Co.,Ltd. GIGAFALL is a retro style game that feathers 8-bit graphcs. It allows you to control the satellite lasers that orbit the Earth and then destroy meteorites. METBOY is also a retro-style action game that makes an impression with its catchy soundtrack. Wasurenaide is a cinematic adventure game ala Minecraft.

In Korea, these are the winners: Heroes Restaurant by Team Tapas, Magic Survival by LEME, and Project Mars by Moontm. Heroes Restaurant lets you live your restaurant manager dreams but you have to fight a big squid. Magic Survival lets you fight spirits in a 21st-century magical civilization. Project Mars is for those who want to live in and colonize Mars. It’s a space expedition that allows you to help make Mars a liveable place.

Winners receive prize packages from Google that can help them grow their businesses on Android and Google Play. Also included are consultations with the Google Play team, Google hardware, promotion campaigns, and promotions on the Play Store.