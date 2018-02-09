The antitrust regulatory body of India has imposed a $21.7 million (1.36 billion rupees) fine on Google for “abusing” their dominant position when it comes to search results despite not finding contravention in other aspects of the tech giant’s operations. They found Google to be indulging in “search bias” and this has resulted in causing harm to its competitors and users, according to the 190-page order from the Competition Commission of India. If you’re up to date with tech news, you know that this isn’t the first time that Google has been fined for this very thing.

The CCI said that Google was practicing search bias as it conducted its business in India. It was using its “dominance in the market for online general web search” to place its own products at the top of the search results. And we all know how important it is to have good placement in the results page. It can make or break a company or service. And according to the findings of the antitrust body, Google has been hurting its competitors unfairly.

However, the CCI said they did not find anything wrong in terms of Google’s specialized search design, AdWords, and online distribution agreements. Google says that based on that alone they have actually complied with Indian competition laws and so they are reviewing the “narrow concerns” that were identified as a violation with their ruling. The fine imposed on Google is 5% of the average total revenue that the company generated from its local operations.

Some were actually surprised by the low fine that the CCI is asking from Google. Nevertheless, they are expected to deposit the fine within 60 days, although as expected, they are appealing the ruling. The commission passed the order with a vote of 4-2, with 2 dissenting.

VIA: Reuters