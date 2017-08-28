Since the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was such a highly-anticipated device, you can expect the noise to not die down anytime soon. And you can also expect brands to start announcing their accessories for Samsung’s latest phablet. Incipio is one such brand and they have now announced the 12 different Galaxy Note 8 cases that are now up for pre-order on their website. They are also releasing a self-healing and a tempered glass screen protector for the new device.

The case styles available range from rugged looking to the slim and stylish, to minimalist and even the more fashionable design-centric ones. Some of the styles also have more than just one color, so you have even more options for what to house your Galaxy Note 8 in. The cases are Reprieve Sport case, the DualPro, the Octane, the NGP Pure, the Octane Pure, the NGP Folio, the Holographic Prisms case, the Beaded Floral case, the Midnight Chrome Multi-Glitter case, the standard NGP case, and the Carnaby and Carnaby Folio. Prices range from as low as $19.99 and as high as $49.99.

There are also two screen protection options from Incipio. The Plex-RX can heal scratches and scrapes that your Note 8 might get into and it will cost you $19.99 while the more expensive Plex Plus Shield Edge is a curved tempered glass screen protector that is priced at $49.99. While protective cases are all find and good, people sometimes forget to protect the screen, so having either of the two should be a must for your upcoming new phablet.

For now, you will be able to pre-order some of these on the Incipio website while some are still coming soon. They will also be available at selected stores by September 15, the same day the Galaxy Note 8 goes on sale in the US and South Korea.

SOURCE: Incipio