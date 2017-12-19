areWe sometimes unwittingly sign up for various mailing lists at one point or another, whether it’s to get a freebie or to enter an event or it seemed like a pretty good idea at that time. But we either just ignore the emails or spend a lot of time deleting and unsubscribing. If you use the Inbox app from Google, it looks like they’re rolling out an easier way to do so by giving you unsubscribe cards that show up on your app or even on your web browser/desktop version.

While there’s no official update news from Google about this, users have been seeing these Inbox tips cards that ask them if they want to unsubscribe to a certain mailing list. It tells you that you haven’t opened any emails from that particular sender, so maybe you would want to unsubscribe. You only have two options: tap on the unsubscribe button or just ignore the message by choosing “No thanks”, if you still feel like remaining in the mailing list.

Gmail and Inbox has actually done a good job of separating our actual emails from our subscriptions and mailing lists and other useful and/or useless junk that we acquire over time in our email. But if you have no time to go through all your Updates, Promos, or Socials inbox just to unsubscribe to those that you don’t need, then this unsubscribe card is a pretty good way to leave.

If you’re not seeing it yet, it probably means Google is slowly rolling out the feature, so you may just have to wait. It looks like the unsubscribe card will only appear for email lists that have an unsubscribe option.

VIA: Android Police