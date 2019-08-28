While you’ve probably subscribed to one or two streaming services already in this age of cord-cutting, there are still people who would prefer to watch movies and TV shows online for free. One of the services that you can watch videos legally without piracy or paying for a subscription is IMDb TV. Previously, it was only available on Fire TV and Prime Video but now finally, you will be able to watch those videos on your Android mobile device.

IMDb TV doesn’t just offer free videos but actually gives you movies and TV shows you would actually watch even if it’s not ad-free. You’ll be able to access videos from Lionsgate and Paramount, like Silver Linings, The Age of Adaline, The Karate Kid, Ben-Our, and other titles in their catalog. When it comes to TV shows, they also have some syndicated broadcast shows that are off the air already like The Middle. They also have original programming including The IMDB Show.

And because we’re talking about IMDb, probably the largest repository of information about all things movies and TV, you get all the details that you need about the videos that you’re watching. You don’t need to Google anymore to see who is that extra in the background who looks so familiar and is probably a famous actor now. You can just tap on the screen to get information like who are the actors in that particular scene.

If you didn’t know it yet, IMDb is owned by Amazon since 1998 and so it made sense that it was only initially available on Amazon devices and services. But now that you can watch your free videos on your smartphone or tablet as well as in the previous platforms, we can see IMDb TV getting more traction for those that don’t want to spend $10 or so a month for subscriptions. But of course, you only have access to whatever is in their library but that should be good enough for something that’s free anyway.

You can access IMDb TV on your smartphone or tablet through the existing IMDb app. You can also access it through the IMDb TV website if you want to watch on your laptop or computer. It’s only available in the US though and there is no news yet if it will expand to other countries eventually.