The LG G6 is again one of the most anticipated flagship smartphones at this year’s MWC 2017. We want to know if it will be better than the G5 which was named the Most Innovative Device at last year’s event. We’re curious too if it will be successful this time unlike the LG G5 which didn’t do well in the market.

We’ve been uncovering the LG G6 and we’re quite happy with what we know so far. We’re only waiting for more confirmation if this one will boast of a 5.7-inch QHD screen with smaller screen-to-bezel ratio. We’re thinking almost bezel-less but based on the image above, the bezel is still obvious albeit very small.

Previous images showed us rounded corners and one leaked image here shows the same. You’ll see the metal build, making the smartphone look more premium. The back material seems unfinished but we’ve got a glimpse of the dual-camera setup. That’s not surprising because previous LG flagships had the same camera system.

Other features we can identify include the USB Type-C port at the bottom, centered fingerprint reader at the back, a single speaker, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on top. As for the device’s finish, this one is simply set in black but we’re hoping LG will release the G6 phone in more colors and variants.