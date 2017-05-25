While we probably don’t see IKEA as a smart home brand, it’s also not surprising that they would come up with products that would turn houses smarter. They recently announced a new smart lighting range called TRÅDFRI and they have now released the price details of the various products in that line. It has also been confirmed that the whole range will have support for Apple HomeKit, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa, making it supposedly easier to manage all the smart lights in the system.

Aside from the fact that the TRÅDFRI smart lighting range is, well, smart, the other thing that IKEA can boast about all of its bulbs, switches, dimmers, and sensors is their affordability. For example, the TRÅDFRI LED dimmable bulb will cost you either $24.99 (E26 form with 950 lumens) or $19.99 (E12 with 400 lumens or the GU10 with 400 lumens). As for kits, the bulb and a puck-like remote to control power and dimming will cost $19.99. The upgraded version with a remote that can control three steps of color temperature will be at $29.99.

While the bulbs can work on their own without a hub, they are also selling them. The TRÅDFRI gateway kit has two bulbs, an advanced remote, and a puck-like hub. Through the Android app, you can control the room settings and has other features like timers. However, the bulbs cannot be connected directly through the gateway but only through the remote control. It will cost you $79.99. The motion sensor kit, with a bulb and a small motion-tracking dongle is priced at $24.99 but the remote is sold separately at $12.99.

In the summer of this year, IKEA will also be releasing FLOALT, SURTE, and JORMLIEN LED light panels. As for the Google Home and Amazon Alexa support, it was supposedly mentioned in the Swedish press release, but no details yet as to when it will roll out.

