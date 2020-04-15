Yes, if you haven’t realized it yet, the IGTV stand-alone app still exists. It may not be as popular as Tiktok or even the main Instagram app, but Instagram believes it’s still worth investing in. In fact, they have released a new update for the app which brings a somehow redesigned look. There’s a new home screen, a new Discover tab, hands-free video capturing, and the ability to post a 15 second preview on Stories instead of just the freeze-frame.

The IGTV app was created so people who want to watch longer videos on Instagram can just go to a separate app if that’s the content they’re looking for. While you can still watch within Instagram itself, they decided to just create another product. And even if it has not gotten the traction that they expected, they seem to be determined to sustain the app and the latest update will try to lure more users in.

When you open the updated app, you’ll now see a different looking home screen were creators are now more prominent at the top. Content creators are the bread and butter of IG anyway so highlighting them is expected. The ones you’ll see are based on the accounts you follow and your previous viewing habits. You also now have a new Discover tab where you’ll see people that you don’t follow but you’re expected to like as well.

You can also now post IGTV content on your stories but instead of a freeze-frame, you actually get to show 15 seconds of your content. They’re hoping that people would be enticed to watch the entire video on the IGTV app. You can also now have hands-free video capturing. Tap the video icon in the upper left so you can start recording. You can directly edit and upload on the app so you don’t need to use your phone’s native camera app.

You can update the IGTV app from the Google Play Store, although some accounts don’t seem to have it. But again, you can just watch IGTV from your main Instagram account but all these features will not be there.