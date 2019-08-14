The market for Bluetooth headphones is a pretty crowded one already but there is still room for more new products especially if it comes from trusted audio accessory brands like Sennheiser. Their newly-announced IE 80S BT is their first audiophile Bluetooth in-ear headphones and is the wireless and improved version of the IE 80S ear-canal headphones that they previously released. It is a bit pricey because it’s Sennheiser after all but quality-wise it is something worth having if you’re in the market for high-end headphones.

The neckband headphones support hi-res codecs like LHDC, aptX HD, and AAC so it is able to process high bit rates and lets you listen to uncompressed music formats if that’s your kind of thing. Sennheiser has a dynamic speaker system and the AKM DAC that the headphones have allows you to fully experience that through its 10mm drivers as well as neodymium magnets. And if you’re using the headphones to watch videos on your phone or tablet or TV, it supports aptX Low Latency to give you “perfect synchronization”.

You will be able to customize your listening experience through the Sennheiser Smart Control App. It has bass adjustment tools and an intuitive 5-band equalizer so you can tailor fit how you want to listen to your favorite songs or even to the podcasts that get you through the day. The IE 80S BT also gives you at-a-touch interaction with your voice assistant of choice whether it’s Google Assistant or Alexa. You have a dedicated voice assistant button and microphones with noise-reduction technology so it can capture your speech clearly.

Design-wise, the IE 80S BT has a neckband component that is also detachable so you have the option to use it with a cable accessory in case you want a wired listening experience. The ear adapters themselves are made from silicone, silicone lamellar, and ComplyTM Memory Foam. It comes in three sizes so you can get the best one fit for you and it also has flexible ear hooks that would make it more comfortable for you to use.

The IE 80S BT in-ear headphones has a six-hour battery life and will be available for sale by mid-August. The SRP given is $499.95 or 499 euros.