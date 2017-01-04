Expect to hear more tech integrations this 2017. There will be more smart home devices and services working together plus automotive systems getting smarter each day. Yesterday, we’ve heard of Google and the FCA teaming up for Android-Uconnect integration. This time, it’s Google and Hyundai joining forces to make the Google Assistant work with the Blue Link Agent on most Hyundai vehicles.

Since August last year, Hyundai has started delivering Android Auto software updates to more vehicles. Soon, your home and cars will be connected as Hyundai is set to demonstrate the Blue Link Agent and Google Assistant/Google Home compatibility today at the CES. With this integration, Google and Blue Link will work hand-in-hand to serve your needs. Sample voice commands include the following:

“Ok Google, Tell Blue Link to start my Santa Fe and set the temperature to 72 degrees”

“Ok Google, Tell Blue Link to send the address of the Mandarin Oriental, in Las Vegas to my Sonata”

“Ok Google, ask Blue Link to lock my car”.

“Ok Google, Find me a great steakhouse in Las Vegas.”

“Ok Google, tell Blue Link to send the address to my Santa Fe.”

“Ok Google, what is the weather like today?”

“Ok Google, ask Blue Link to Start my Tucson and set the temperature to 75 degrees.”

“Ok Google, Tell Blue Link to start charging my IONIQ”

So the Google Assistant can relay any message to the Blue Link. It’s like having your own secretary or messenger but this time, they are digital tech assistants that can do many things for you. Smart home integrations are slowly growing and we’re guessing automotive and vehicle connected operations will also expand. Such improvements make our lives easier and more convenient.

With this integration, you can tell Google to help you remote lock, remote start, set temperature, or remote manage EV charging among others.

SOURCE: Hyundai