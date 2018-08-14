Not all mobile devices and gaming consoles have all the space in the world to meet your gaming needs. In fact, devices like the Nintendo Switch have very limited storage space and so you will almost always need to have a microSD card to be able to play to download and play the games that you want. But not all microSD cards will be able to handle the graphics and speed that some games need. So the HyperX Gaming microSD card is marketing its product towards the gaming community.

HyperX is actually the gaming division of Kingston Technology, one of the leading brands when it comes to storage expansion. What makes this card different from other microSD cards is that it was built specifically to give additional storage for gaming devices or smartphones/tablets that are primarily used for gaming. It has read speeds of 100MB/s and write speeds of 80MB/s. You can choose from 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB, depending on what you need and what your device can support.

The HyperX Gaming microSD card is compatible with several devices like the Nintendo Switch, smartphones, tablets, and other gaming consoles and devices, as long as they have a microSD slot for extended storage. It has been specifically created to meet the UHS-I, CL10, Speed Class (U3), A1 performance requirements that games and devices need. Games with large amount of content are continuously growing so the need for cards like this will also grow.

If you download and play games that have downloadable content and you don’t want to constantly wait for long loading times or to bring several cards with you, you might as well get this “reliable, high-capacity and plug-and-play storage”, or at least that’s how they’re marketing it. If you do get one, let us know if it meets your expectation.

The HyperX Gaming microSD card is now available through Amazon in the US and Canada and will cost you from $49.99 – $199.99. It comes with a lifetime warranty and technical support.

SOURCE: Kingston