If you don’t have a gaming console to keep you company during this quarantine or shelter at home phase, this doesn’t mean you cannot enjoy mobile games. There’s always your other mobile devices of course. A lot of game developers have been making versions of popular games that you can play on your smartphone or tablet. And lately, we’re seeing accessories being developed to help these mobile gamers have a better gaming experience. One of the newest things you can get is the HyperX ChargePlay Clutch Mobile.

The HyperX brand is actually more known for its PC Gaming accessories but now they’re branching to mobile gaming as well. It’s basically a controller grip for your smartphone that still lets you use your touchscreen controls as well. This will give you “long sessions of comfortable gameplay” since you have a better grip on your device and several options for controllers, like using ChargePlay itself or your phone’s controls.

From the name itself, you probably know what’s the other great thing about its accessory. Yes, while you’re playing, ChargePlay is also juicing up your device. It has a Qi wireless charging pad so if your smartphone supports wireless charging, then you’ll have extra power especially for those games that take up a lot of your device’s power. It also has a detachable battery pack and a USB-A port for devices that don’t support wireless charging.

The grip is expandable so you can fit in any of your smartphones even the ones as small as 5-inches and as big as 6.7-inches. Aside from the USB-A port, there’s a USB-C port for charging the battery pack and another one on the controller grip itself so if your battery pack is charging, you can still plug the grip into a different power source. The battery pack is just at 3,000 Mahers but combined with your phone’s capacity, then that’s till a lot of mobile gaming time.

The HyperX ChargePlay Clutch Mobile is now available for $59.99. You can get it through the HyperX mobile store or through Amazon, only in the U.S. and Canada for now.