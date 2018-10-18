If you like what the makers of Substratum did, you may want to look into this new app launcher: Hyperion. The app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Developed by Projekt Development LLC, the same team who introduced the Substratum theming engine, Hyperion is a new customizable launcher. We’re assuming the devs had in mind what they did with the Substratum that can be fully personalized as you want. You can say it’s an alternative to probably dozens of launchers available in the mobile market today.

Hyperion may remind you of other popular app launchers such as the Action Launcher and Nova Launcher but it’s different in many ways. It boasts of customized Material Theme elements. You can also personalize other features like the app drawer, animation, icon, grid, dock, and full desktop.

You can choose from either the paid or free version of the app depending on your needs. Some important features include the ability to set gestures in the home screen, customize app opening animations, tweak different elements (desktop/dock-drawer interface/grid/widgets), and full customization (coloring/dock/Google search widget/weather widget/folder background). The launcher also brings support for app shortcuts, notification dots, and adaptive icons among others.

Hyperion has limits though. There are some Android Pie features that are not supported yet but we’re assuming an update will roll out soon.

Download Hyperion Launcher from the Google Play Store