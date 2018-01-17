For those with computers that have only one USB-C port (we’re looking at you, new MacBooks!), it can sometimes be a hassle to have different adapters and connectors. At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas a few days ago, we saw a new product that can help solve that problem. The HyperDrive USB-C hub is actually an 8-in-1 dongle that includes Qi wireless charging capabilities and is now available for pre-order on Kickstarter at a discounted rate before it goes to retail stores at retail prices.

The HyperDrive USB-C hub turns your single USB-C port into 8 ports, most of which you probably need for work almost every day: 4K HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, microSD, SD, 3 x USB 3.1 and USB-C Power Delivery. If you wish to use a longer cable for various reasons, it is detachable so you can replace the original one with something longer and more flexible. It’s not too bulky so you can bring it with you anywhere, weighing just .45 lb and with 5.1” x 3.7 x 1” dimensions.

The hub can also serve as a wireless charger and smartphone stand, supporting all 4 Qi wireless charging standards – 7.5W, 5W, 10W and 15W. It claims that it is faster than most mophie and Belkin wireless chargers currently in the market and doesn’t heat up easily and insulates your device to protect it from the normal charging temperature.

You can pre-order the HyperDrive USB-C hub from its Kickstarter page for the next 33 days. You can get it for $99 only as compared to the expected SRP which will be $159.

SOURCE: Hyper