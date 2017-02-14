Humble Bundle is not all about giving away top games and entertainment for a fraction of the real cost. Just recently, the group announced Freedom Bundle to show support of liberty with the IRC, MSF, and ACLU. This is a show of solidarity of taking a stand for freedom where bundle benefits will go to the three causes mentioned a while ago.

The Doctors Without Borders/ Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), the International Rescue Committee, and the ACLU will be special beneficiaries of the sale. The games included in the bundle are worth about $600 but you can avail of them for only $30. All sales will be given to the mentioned organizations.

The Humble Bundle team chose these three as gratitude for them as they continue to do work in human rights, civil rights, humanitarian assistance to displaced people and refugees, and in defense of justice.

Humble Bundle has released this offer only a few hours ago but they have already raised one million dollars. The amount of $300,000 in contributions have already been matched by the group. As of this writing, over 74,000 bundles were sold.

Here is a complete list of the games and books that can be included in the Freedom Bundle:

SOURCE: Humble Bundle