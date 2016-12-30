Some people would actually like to learn programming or coding, but they’re pretty intimidated by all the 1’s and 0’s and squiggly brackets. But what if you could learn entry level stuff or at the most basic, get comfortable around all the terms and things connected to it, all through a puzzle game? That’s what the creators of Human Resource Machine want to happen, and the game is now available for Android devices through the Google Play Store.

In each level of the game, your boss will give you a task and to be able to complete it faster and easier, you can program your little office worker to do it for you. And if you both succeed, then you will get your promotion and live to see another year in the company. Well that is if the machines don’t get your job, and make no mistake, they are coming for it. You will learn all that you need to know at the most basic level and if you’re already an expert, then there will be extra difficult challenges for you.

You won’t even get bored with the programming-based puzzles (well, unless this really isn’t your thing) and the graphics are pretty interesting, if a bit Frankenweenie-ish and even a touch of Burtonesque characters. It also has a sense of humor so even if you are learning about programming in a way, you still get a few laughs out of it.

You can download Human Resource Machine from the Google Play Store for $4.99. It may be a little more expensive if you’re used to $0.99 or free games, but if you’d like to learn a new skill and play a game at the same time, it should be worth it.