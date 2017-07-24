Just a couple of months ago, Hulu introduced a brand new user experience and the beta launch of the Hulu Live TV to several platforms like Android mobile, Xbox One, and Chromecast. Now they are adding more devices that support the new Hulu Experience and all that comes with it. Owners of the Amazon Fire TV and the Amazon Fire TV Stick will now be upgraded to the new Hulu user interface and can now subscribe to the Hulu with Live TV (beta) plan.

The new experience will give a more personalized service for Hulu users as compared to the original app. You will be able to create your own profile, choose your favorite shows, networks, and movies. And of course, just like with a lot of services that use machine learning, the more you use it, the more tailored to you it will become. You will also be able to add HBO, Cinemax, and Showtime to their Hulu experience if you want to watch your favorite shows from those networks.

If you like watching live TV but would prefer it to be on demand, the Hulu with Live TV beta plan is also now available for Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick users. For $39.99 per month, you get access to more than 50 sports, news, entertainment, and kids channels plus the entire streaming library that Hulu brings to its users. You also get 50 hours of Cloud DVR recording storage, six individual profiles, and up to two simultaneous streams per account.

If you have the Hulu app on your Amazon Fire TV, it will automatically be updated to the new Hulu TV experience. If you want to try out the Live TV beta, you can sign up for a one week trial before deciding whether or not to subscribe.

SOURCE: Hulu