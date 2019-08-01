If you’ve chosen Hulu + Live TV as your cable-cutting service to watch all your favorite channels, chances are you’re already enjoying it on your mobile device and smart TVs (at least the ones it supports). But uf you’re using the Android TV platform, you’ve probably noticed that you couldn’t access your live TV from there. Well all that is about to change as Hulu announced that the Hulu + Live TV is now available on the Android TV platform and all its other supported devices.

Aside from the fact that it will also have an updated UI, you will now be able to access Hulu + Live TV on your Android TV including devices like NVIDIA Shield, Xiaomi MiBox, and Sony and HiSense Android TV. This means being able to watch more than 60 channels live including news, sports, entertainment, reality TV etc. You get the usual networks like ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, as well as cable channels like CNN, Disney Channel, ESPN, E!, TLC, SyFy, Pop, etc. You have access to both live TV and on-demand programming since Hulu’s streaming library is also included in your subscription.

Previously, Hulu + Live TV was already supported on Amazon Fire TV devices, Roku devices, PC browsers, Chromecast, some gaming consoles, and of course Android smartphones and tablets. The addition of Android TV gives you more options as to where you’d like to stream your favorite shows or even just keep it playing in the background while you have a party or study or have a quiet night in.

Services like Hulu + Live TV have been changing the way people have watched TV. Instead of being limited to just the regular cable that is connected to just one TV, you now have so many options as to where to watch network and cable channels, including when you’re mobile.

If you haven’t tried Hulu + Live TV yet, they have a 7 day free trial and afterwards, it will be $44.99 per month (although you can cancel anytime you want to). It is slightly cheaper than YouTube TV although the latter does have more channels.