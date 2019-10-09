If you’re going somewhere soon that doesn’t have Internet connection but you’d still like to be able to watch some of your TV shows and movies, there are video streaming apps that let you download the videos onto your device and watch it offline. Now Hulu is joining that growing number of services with their latest feature that is simply called Downloads. Unfortunately, this is only for iOS devices for now although it will be “coming to Android users soon”.

Viewers that are subscribed to the Hulu (No Ads) plan will now be able to download “thousands of shows and movies” from the service. This includes oldies but goodies like E.R., Desperate Housewives, How I Met Your Mother. And of course, Hulu Originals like The Handmaid’s Tale, Shrill, and The Act will also be included in the shows that you can download. Even if you’re offline, you will be able to watch them on your tablet and your smartphone.

However, there are limitations. You will be able to download only up to 25 titles across 5 different devices. And you only have 30 days to watch all of the content that you downloaded. The video will also expire two days after you’ve already started your playback. But if your downloaded content expires, you can still try to renew it if it’s still available. Some services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix have similar restrictions because nothing is forever when it comes to downloaded videos.

You can click on the “See What’s Downloadable” tab to see which of the shows and movies are available. You can also just look through the videos in Hulu’s library and if it’s available, you’ll see a download icon in the details page. To see all that you’ve downloaded, go to the Downloads tab at the bottom of your screen.

Just a reminder though: this feature is only available for iOS devices for now. But at least Android users know what to expect when it eventually arrives for the platform.