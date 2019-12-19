Nothing gives couch potatoes more pleasure (well aside from actually sitting on the couch) than being able to start streaming your favorite movies or TV shows through the power of voice commands. Google Assistant voice support has previously been available for several content providers on Chromecast and Google Home smart displays and now they’re adding another popular one to the list: Hulu. This means you can just literally sit back and relax if you have any of the supported devices.

Previously, some of the major content providers got some Google Assistant voice support, including Netflix, CBS All Access, HBO Now, and more recently, Sling. It took a bit of time for this to happen but at least now Hulu subscribers will also be able to use voice commands when accessing their content and watching videos on Chromecast and other Google Home displays. This means you just have to say “Hey Google, watch (insert video name) on Hulu and you should be all set.

Well, of course you have to check first if Hulu support is already available on your device. Go to the Google Home app, tap on Settings and then go to TV & Video. You should see a Hulu icon there already and you should tap on the “link” button beside it. You should get some prompts about signing in to your account and afterwards, you should be able to cast your content to any of your smart displays or Chromecast-enabled screens.

According to Android Police, some are not yet seeing the option to link Hulu on their Google Home apps. But a spokesperson from Google says that this will be rolling out over the next few days. So if you have a Chromecast, a Chromecast built-in device, and Nest Hub or Nest Hub Max, then you should be able to, or you should eventually get the ability to give out voice commands to make your life a bit easier.

Since this seems to be a server-side update, you’ll have to wait for it to roll out. But to be on the safe side, just make sure you have the latest version of the Google Home app.