Hublot is a brand known for luxury watches. When we’re in the mood for a little bit of luxury, we check out those expensive watches just for eye candy. We’ve featured a few very expensive watches here like that TAG Heuer Connected Modular 45. That one is memorable as it was launched as a full luxury diamond smartwatch. Today, we’re learning Hublot is getting into the game although there is no official announcement yet. In the coming weeks or months, we may see the Big Bang e on our wrists.

Hublot has been working on this smartwatch for some time now. We only have a teaser image here. It’s only a render but we can see its simple, classic yet luxurious design. A big announcement is underway and we believe it may be available soon because it just hit the FCC.

Like any other mobile devices, a visit to the FCC means an impending launch in the United States. The smartwatch is also said to have appeared on the company website. No other information has been posted but we know it is model ‘HB440 1’.

The smartwatch comes equipped with Bluetooth, WiFi, NFC. These are standard connectivity options. It also comes with an e-label screen. It’s not clear if it runs on Wear OS but it probably uses the wearable OS like its predecessor.

The Hublot Big Bang E is a connected watch. It’s like the Big Bang Referee but with improvements. The Wear OS-powered Referee cost $5,200 and was a limited edition offering during the 2018 World Cup so we can expected the new watch will cost the same.

The Big Bang series was first released by Hublot in 2005. This watch line has been a success with its Art of Fusion principle. It combines tradition and innovation plus premium materials and the latest in digital tech.