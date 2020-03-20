Huawei keeps on preparing for life without Google as the U.S. ban against American companies doing business with the Chinese company seems to be continuing. This means all their new smartphones and tablets will not be able to ship with Google apps pre-installed. They were able to create their own AppGallery app store but not all apps are there yet. They’re now testing out a new app called AppSearch which will help you where to find and install other apps in just one place.

XDA Developers says the app is now being tested in Germany and is accessible in the German website for the Huawei AppGallery. It will supposedly help users find and install the apps on their phones that are running on Huawei Mobile Services. You’ll be able to search for popular apps like Facebook, Telegram, Twitter, WhatsApp, etc. The description says it will work with phones like the Mate30 series, P40 series, and MateXs.

However, you won’t be able to download the app directly from there. What it will give you is where you’ll be able to download and install the app from. The description says it will assist users in finding the apps by consolidating all the multiple, third-party download sources. This includes Amazon App Store, APKMirror, APKMonk, APKPure, official website of the app, and when possible, Huawei’s own AppGallery.

It would be easier of course if all these apps were available already on the AppGallery but it looks like it might take some time before Huawei gets them all onboard. They’re already offering incentives to developers and distributors but of course only those with enough resources may be able to create apps tailored for their platform, even if Huawei Mobile Services is trying to make it easier for Android developers.

There is no timetable yet as to when AppSearch will be available for other users and regions but they have listed on their app the initial regions where it will probably be available. This includes the U.S, U.K, Canada, China, Germany, etc.