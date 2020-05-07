If you were disappointed that some of the newer truly wireless earbuds that came out did not have Active Noise Cancellation, you might want to pay attention to this one. Huawei announced that there FreeBuds 3i is not just more affordable than their competitors, it also carries what is probably one of the most requested features for audio accessories. From its original FreeBuds 3 which got pretty solid reviews, we now have a redesigned pair of ergonomic earbuds that have that bonus ANC feature.

The Huawei FreeBuds 3i is obviously an improvement from its predecessor as it looks sleeker and more comfortable with its cone-shaped main bodies. It comes with 10mm dynamic drivers and multiple mics that are responsible for that all-important Active Noise Cancellation. You also have four sizes of silicone tips to choose from, whichever is most comfortable for you. It comes with tap controls in a sense that you can play or pause and answer calls but there seems to be no touch-controlled volume control there.

Pairing it with your device is pretty easy, but only if you have a Huawei phone that’s running on EMUI10 or above. There’s quick pairing as well as an auto playback resume feature. Battery-wise, you will get 3.5 hours of audio playback and the charging case will add another 14.5 hours when you juice it up there. It also supports Bluetooth 5.0 so you can be assured the latency quality should be better.

What also makes the FreeBuds 3i stand out is its price of around $110. The other truly wireless earbuds out there cost twice as much and don’t even have the aforementioned ANC. And in terms of audio quality, if it matches or even improves on the FreeBuds 3, which received good reviews previously, then we may have a winner here. Well, of course, that depends on your feelings over owning a Huawei device.

In any case, for now, it seems we only know when it will be available in the UK. The Ceramic White FreeBuds 3i will be available at the Huawei Store by May 20 while select retailers will get both the white and the Carbon Black earbuds by June 17.