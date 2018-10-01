Huawei has just rolled out a new budget-friendly phone for the young generation. This device will be out in the market in about a couple of weeks as the HUAWEI Y9 2019, featuring stylish colors and the latest features you can find in a mid-range smartphone. It can be an alternative for gamers who are looking to improve on the whole visual and gaming experience. It may remind you of the more recent Huawei phones but this one is distinctively premium-looking with a large FullView Display, 3D curved design, and advanced imaging tech.

The HUAWEI Y9 2019 boasts a 16MP and 2MP selfie camera system and 13MP and 2MP dual rear cameras. Both sides include AI photography technology plus some more pro features you normally get from a premium device.

This phone follows the Huawei Y7 that also has a 2018 model. We don’t think there’s a Huawei Y8 but this Y9 is very much welcome with its AI Power 7.0 tech. It’s smarter and more efficient, thanks to a Kirin 710 chipset.

Other selling points of the new Huawei Y9 includes Fingerprint 4.0 identification technology for fast unlocking of the phone, fingerprint navigation, and the attractive price tag.

This is the 2019 model so we’re expecting some changes will happen along the way. Specs we know so far are as follows: 6.5-inch screen, 1080 x 2340 resolution, Kirin 710 chip, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and a 4000mAh battery.

