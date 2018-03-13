Huawei is definitely busy these days. Aside from the P20, P20 Lite, and the P20 Pro, there’s also the Honor 7C that recently launched in the US. The next-gen Huawei Y7 will be available soon although we’re not sure when exactly. Interestingly, this Y7 isn’t just the next Y phone from the top Chinese OEM because there’s also a Huawei Y9. This new Huawei Y7 is the 2018 model. It’s still a mid-range phone so don’t expect this phone to do any hard-core mobile computing.

The Huawei Y7 is said to feature the following: a 5.5-inch screen, 18:9 aspect ratio, edge-to-edge design, FHD+ resolution, single 13MP rear camera, fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. We’re assuming this one will not take advantage of the USB Type-C because the Huawei Y9 will also not have it yet.

Actually, this Y7 (2018) is similar to the Y7 (2017) model in many ways. The back plate is similar. We’re guessing a 16GB storage, 2GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor since the Y9 will have 3GB RAM, a 32GB storage, and a Kirin 659 chipset. We’re also looking at another 4000 mAh battery just like last year because it’s already powerful enough. We’re hoping it will run Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box but we highly doubt it.

VIA: Android Headlines