Huawei has just unveiled a new smartphone to be released in the coming weeks. The Huawei Y5 2017 was announced this week albeit quietly. The Chinese OEM continues the Y series, a line of budget-friendly smartphones for the masses. This proves Huawei isn’t just for the high-end market. It also caters to those who want phones for very basic mobile use.

This new Huawei Y5 phone comes equipped with a 5-inch IPS display screen, 1280 x 720 pixel resolution (720p), two SIM card slots, 4G LTE connectivity, 1.4GHz MediaTek MT6737T Quadcore processor, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and dual flash, and a 5MP front-facing camera with 84-degree viewing angle. Phone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow topped by Huawei EMUI 4.1. We’re not sure if the phone can still be updated to Nougat and EMUI 5.

Huawei Y5 only features 16GB onboard storage and 2GB of RAM. You can say that’s not enough but that’s normal for a low-budget Android phone. Don’t worry, you can add more with the microSD slot and a memory card of up to 128GB. Battery-wise, the smartphone can last up to 1.5 days on the average with its 3000 mAh battery. No information on pricing and availability yet but expect a related announcement or listing in the coming days which may start in Germany.

VIA: WinFuture